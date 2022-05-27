The secret group of ex-Muslims
and those who want them dead
“I couldn't understand how Islam was teaching me to hate myself for being who I am [...] Finding this secret group of ex-Muslims saved my life, literally.”
- Ahmad
“My family would force me into practicing the religion. [...] I attempted suicide four times.”
- Rashti
"Domestic violence, honour killings, sexual assault. I've been physically abused by my parents."
- Rashti
“I live a 100% double life [...] The idea of someone finding out that I'm an ex-Muslim is my greatest fear.”
- Urwa
