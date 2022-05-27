Boys behind bars

“I think I’m not coming back, but it’s just peer pressure,” says the second boy, who is perched on an outdoor table, an adult supervisor in civilian clothes hovering metres away. The boy is 15, but looks older. His voice is flat, his shoulders hunched. Even though he reflexively shakes hands, like every other boy we meet, there is a wariness and weariness about him. What’s it like to be here? “Real shit,” he says, and looks down at his unit’s courtyard, with its stark mix of pebbled flooring and brick walls. “It’s not a good place to go, because you’ll end up thinking about family.”

His is nowhere close. He rarely sees anyone who does not live or work here. “You’ll miss home,” he says quietly. “No matter where you go, you’re always thinking about it.” He, too, has been here before. When he was released, no-one enrolled him at school again, so he never returned. Back at Reiby, he has no choice but to attend class every day. “It’s like a Christian school, no swearing and that,” he says, almost reverently, of the in-house Dorchester Education and Training Unit, where he spends his weekdays following the NSW curriculum from behind locked doors. The average boy at Reiby will not have not been to school for the last two years. “So their last memory of school for a lot of them is primary school,” says principal Robert Patruna, whose task of providing a decent education is compounded by the fact that many students are only at the school temporarily, while many who leave will soon be back.

Principal Robert Patruna

“Heaps of them return,” says Patruna, during the morning break. “We just build on that from where we left off.” He is sitting in a room off the central courtyard, accessed like every other space here via a heavy locked door. This room, however, is busy and buzzing, full of staff members sipping lattes and chatting over the constant drone of a coffee grinder. With its hand-painted tables and do-it-yourself toast bar, The Hard Luck Café might not be Sydney’s most salubrious coffee shop. But it is one place that the boys who reside here can watch adults socialise, a rare chance to pick up some of the social cues so easily missed when you spend a part of your childhood locked up: how to talk to women, say, or how to order a cappuccino.

The Hard Luck Café

This morning, two older boys are making coffee while another studiously notes orders. They are overseen by a few teachers behind the counter and countless more sets of eyes from the handful of occupied tables. During their time at Reiby, all three boys have learned the art of coffee making, as part of their vocational training. “Our aim at the end of the day is to make sure that they leave here and they are confident, lifelong learners,” says Patruna, a teacher for more than 20 years, as his order is served. He refers to the students as “our kids”. “We want to instill in them that life is about opportunities and making the most of that.” There have been some successes during Patruna’s three years here. “We’ve got boys into uni courses, apprentices,” he says. One young man who had been here since he was 10 is now completing Year 12. But they are the exceptions.

“A success is a kid who doesn’t go out and punch his girlfriend in the head.”