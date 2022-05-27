Breaking the ice

For Windsor, the transition from singles to pairs skater was tough. From the moment he decided to follow his coaches’ suggestion and give the discipline a try, work began on building up his physical strength and teaching him the complicated new moves, lifts, twists and throws he would need to master. “The first few months were definitely a lot of pain and muscles," Windsor says. "But I picked it up pretty easily and we learnt a lot of stuff really, really quickly. So it wasn’t majorly difficult, but the physical side of things was definitely difficult.” For his coach Pachin, Windsor’s struggles were plain to see, both during the transition to pairs and during the season that led to their world championship win. “It was very up and down,” says Pachin. “And he’s also been sometimes depressed that he can’t do much, and was very close to give up skating a few times.” “I was coaching Brendan Kerry at that time, who’s qualified for Australia [for the 2018 Winter Olympics] now in singles. And they were good friends since they were young, and Brendan actually helped me to encourage Harley as a friend. “I always ask, ‘Brendan, can you talk to your friend? Can you tell him it’s a temporary thing and we will be getting over that?’, and I was talking to Harley [too]," adds Pachin.

Windsor’s struggles speak to the daily grind of turning up for training day after day, of constant overseas travel and months away from home, family and friends.

“We tried to keep him in the sport as much as we could, and my husband, and his parents, because he was all over the place – you know, when you lose motivation and you don’t want to do anything – and then you start to encourage him and say ‘it’s temporary, please come back, please still work, you will get over that, that’s the hardest part'. “And I told him ‘you know, Harley, you’re very hard work for me, and one day if you will get any medal, remember that’s my medal, because I tried so hard to keep you in this sport’.” It’s a side of elite sport that the public very rarely sees or hears about, far removed from the glamour and the glory of the podium, and the international acclaim world titles bring. Windsor’s struggles speak to the daily grind of turning up for training day after day, of constant overseas travel and months away from home, family and friends. What is it about skating that keeps him going when the present feels so bleak? “It’s like a passion," he says. "It’s kind of like a drug and you can’t really get away from it, and once you feel the feeling you get from skating a program and winning a competition, that feeling’s very addictive and you sort of want more and more and more." “That’s the thing that keeps driving me, I guess, and the sport’s become a love of mine and I really, really enjoy skating and performing, so that’s what keeps me going.” It’s a lot to overcome to still compete at an international standard. It begs the question: how does a young man carry all that on his shoulders while spending most of the year away from his family and friends? His mother has the answer. “I think it’s his upbringing,” Josie says. “I’ve always told all of my kids: if there’s a brick wall in front of you and you can’t climb it, go around it.”

“They think it was back in the 1920s or ‘30s and I’m saying it’s not ancient history, this is relatively new history.”

“If it was me, trying to get there when I was a kid, it would never happen. Nothing like that, let alone sporting events, would never have even happened, so just for Harley to excel where he is – and it’s the talks by the elders as well. “He comes home and he has talks with them and they help him through a lot of that mental stuff.” Josie knows something about overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles. A Gamilaraay woman, Josie grew up on a mission in Gulargambone, between Dubbo and Walgett, without electricity or running water. “A lot of people can’t comprehend that,” she says. “They think it was back in the 1920s or ’30s and I’m saying it’s not ancient history, this is relatively new history. “I grew up coming through the referendum, that type of stuff. Racism, really bad. Segregated, handouts of food, blankets, tea, and that’s where I learnt to read the newspaper. “We got the flour, made paste and put it on the walls to put the newspaper up to stop the wind blowing through the cracks in the wall. I swore that I would never let that happen to my kids. And I didn’t.”

“It’s taken a real time to trust anybody, and having to tell Harley to trust people and not put the fear of God in him so that it wouldn’t hinder him.”

Josie says her upbringing means she’s found it difficult to trust authorities, and to allow her children to head out into the world without her. “It’s been a struggle, it hasn’t been an easy road, it’s been a struggle,” she says. “I’m one of those mums I won’t even let my children go to the hospital unless I’m there. “It’s because of that fear that’s always there, not trusting anybody, and it’s taken a real time to trust anybody, and having to tell Harley to trust people and move on and not put the fear of God in him, so that it wouldn’t hinder him. “To move from years ago when I was growing up, to Harley [now], it’s been a real blessing in disguise I would say.”

L-R from top: Harley Windsor with ice skates; Windsor learns Indigenous dance as a child; a painting of a figure skater in the Milky Way given to Galina Pachin by Windsor; learning another dance as a child; Windsor and Alexandrovskaya on the ice; and the pair as junior world champions (Photo: Getty Images).