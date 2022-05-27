Recreational fishing is Australia's biggest sport and leisure activity. Millions enjoy the zen pleasure of casting a line off a jetty, rocks or a tinny. Some catch and release, others take a feed home, or leave empty-handed. But the stakes are higher for Nye – not just because his livelihood depends on it. He's part of a campaign for Aboriginal cultural fishing rights on the South Coast land known as the Yuin nation. Such rights were recognised in section 21AA, one of several amendments to the state’s Fisheries Management Act passed in 2009. “Our concern was always to ensure that Aboriginal people did not continue to be prosecuted for undertaking their inherent right to fish”, said Michael Bell, chair of the state native title service provider NTSCORP, welcoming the move at the time.

But section 21AA is yet to be enacted. In the years since it was passed, more than 530 offences were recorded by NSW Aboriginal fishermen – nearly 40 per cent on the South Coast – including 223 prosecutions and 112 infringement notices, according to Greens MLC David Shoebridge. The cases that make the news usually involve abalone, once sold for sixpence a pound but now part of a multi-million dollar industry. There have been verbal and written cautions, and fines totalling tens of thousands of dollars levied on individuals. Even smaller fines can escalate quickly: if they're not paid, then driving licences can be seized and gaol terms are possible.

“I don't want to see young people continue down the path of being made criminals. Their parents grew up on the ocean.”

"Last year, the NSW Aboriginal Fishing Rights Group (AFRG) was launched on Facebook. It now has more than 2000 members and has held a protest rally against the actions of NSW Fisheries, part of the Department of Primary Industries (DPI). In early September, 150 people attended the biggest ever Aboriginal cultural fishing gathering on the South Coast, at Bingie. Greens MLC Jan Barham spoke. She has since read a petition to the NSW Parliament calling for section 21AA to be enacted and says Niall Blair, the Nationals Minister for Primary Industries, has been “responsive and is looking into [the issue]… he's a very reasonable guy”. For now, Aboriginal fishermen have taken to informing Fisheries via the AFRG page whenever they head out. “Just a heads up,” read one post from September 15. “I'm going for a splash to get a feed for the mob: Mum, Dad, Aunty D and Uncle Rob… Marine park look out. Letting you all know now before I get caught and labelled poacher.” John Brierly told Fisheries about a Barlings Beach rally where nets were shot and divers took abalone. He says officers watched from afar, but took no action. At the heart of the dispute is a disagreement about the definition of cultural fishing. For the Yuin, cultural fishing is also commercial. “We've always done it as cultural, business and everything,” says Brierly. Aboriginal men defined themselves as fishermen in church records in the 1800s, when the industry was largely left to them. In Aboriginal History Vol 31, native title historian Michael Bennett wrote, “As the 19th century proceeded, Aboriginal people increasingly sold fish to local white residents as another means to raise money.” But the DPI wants to regulate it, calling it “fishing activities and practices carried out by Aboriginal persons for the purpose of satisfying their personal, domestic or communal needs, or for educational, ceremonial or other traditional purposes, and which do not have a commercial purpose”. “They think we should be walking around with no fucking clothes on, throwing a spear,” says AFRG Facebook moderator Wally Stewart.

Beach hauling

He is sat at a Moruya cafe with Nye, Brierly, and fellow moderator Robert Chewying. Stewart, a solidly built 55-year-old from Narooma, runs an Aboriginal funeral-related business. Chewying, who has a cloud of white hair, is more softly spoken but just as passionate and works in the horticultural industry. “You have this wonderful word, poaching,” says the 52-year-old, from Nowra. “You've been taught all your life you can go in the water, then you've got the government saying you're allowed a couple of abalone. Now you've got Indigenous people saying ‘you can get stuffed, I'm going to go in the water, I don't care what you think’.”

“They spend all this money to keep us out of the ocean.”