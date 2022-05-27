Golden gay times

“When I was at university in the 70s, I realised I was very attracted to a friend and we had a brief fling,” she says.

Growing up in Leicester, in her native England, Ruthchild didn’t give much thought to homosexuality.

“I began to realise that young, straight people were turning up at rallies on my behalf,” she says, laughing. “And they kind of convinced me this was important. You know, you get lazy in your belief system. I think I’d taken on the restriction growing up that gays and lesbians can’t get married and that it was just aping heterosexual problems anyway.”

For Price, 55, the philosophical shift towards the idea of marriage equality came from an unexpected quarter.

“It wasn’t something I ever thought would happen, so it was kind of a surprise for both of us,” says Ruthchild.

On the way to visit Ruthchild’s brother in Canada for a traditional family Christmas, the pair started chatting on the plane about ways they could celebrate their 25 years together. The idea of marriage came up.

“You begin to realise that relationships have changed,” she says. “The opposition to gay marriage is purely and simply about discrimination, about trying to deny to gay and lesbian people something heterosexual people take for granted.”

So how does a woman who has always held this view come to change her mind?

“I was always opposed to traditional marriage,” says Ruthchild, 61. “Historically, the wedding ring was about the husband’s possession of the woman, and was a way of ensuring that any children born were his.”

For these politically active feminists, it represented an evolution in their thinking.

After 25 years together, Carole Ruthchild and Julie Price decided – almost on a whim – to get married. On January 1 this year, on a trip to Canada, they wed in Vancouver in the presence of family and friends.

As well as being chic and attractive, it seemed she was also nice – far nicer than Price remembered. In her early 30s at the time, Price had become a librarian. Ruthchild, in her mid-30s, was a computer programmer.

“She was all done up in her work gear, stilettos and the whole deal,” says Price.

Within the week, they met again by coincidence at a hotel during Sydney's Mardi Gras. This time Carole was less drunk and less severe.

“I thought ‘who is this bolshie, argumentative English backpacker with a hundred and one opinions?’,” says Price.

When a friend confronted her about sitting on the fence, Price contacted a young woman who had made her interest apparent and her new life began. A dozen or so years later, Ruthchild and Price met in a dyke bar (their term) and it was not love at first sight.

“I did go out with boys, from when I was a teenager, up until I was about 20,” she says. “But it wasn’t a natural fit for me.”

Price knew very early on that she was gay. She grew up with crushes on girls and female teachers.

“But it was only after I got involved in feminist issues that I started thinking about heterosexuality more critically and realised there was this whole other possibility. Lots of lesbians were active in the women’s movement and at feminist conferences you’d see women together holding hands and being utterly loving with one another.

“The person you are going to live with has to make you laugh.“

There was plenty to do during Mardi Gras season, of course. Then one night, when they popped down to a servo to get cigarettes, something unstoppable began.

“She kissed me, in the service station,” says Price. “I was shocked.”

Neither woman was looking for much more than a fling at the time. But fate had other plans. Both soon found themselves uprooted from their living situations, so the obvious thing was to give living together a go. At first, they shared with another couple, then lived together on their own for four years, before buying the sweet two-bedroom Leichhardt cottage they share today.

And the secret to their relationship’s longevity? Price says she has always had profound respect for Ruthchild, her knowledge and her wisdom.

“I just admire her so much -- Carole’s a very principled woman,” she says. (Ruthchild’s principles have extended to many years as a member of the NSW Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby.)

“You have to enjoy each other’s company,” adds Ruthchild. “I’m a big believer in a shared sense of humour. The person you are going to live with has to make you laugh.”

Apart from their Canadian wedding, highlights of their life together include first buying, then renovating their home.

“When we finally chose an architect and he started coming up with all these incredibly exciting ideas, it was tremendously exciting,” Ruthchild says. “Until then, I never actually thought we’d do it, that it would all just be too hard.”

Adopted as a child, Price notes more their emotional experiences together, such as having Carole help her through coming out to her stepfather. Ruthchild also stood by Price though a long period of depression, and again last year when she developed breast cancer.

Price admits she used to drink way too much, but now doesn’t. In part, she blames the gay scene.

“That sort of hanging out long-term in the scene, for some of us, leads to quite addictive pathways,” she says. “That wasn’t pretty for a while, either. But Carole is still here.”

Unlike the men in this story, Ruthchild and Price could no more entertain the idea of a “third wheel” in their relationship than fly to the moon.

“Sexual passion means you fall in love with someone [and] then you don’t want to share them with someone else,” Ruthchild says. “It’s one thing if you are a free agent, but quite another if you’re in a relationship.”

“Perhaps men find it easier to divorce sex from emotions. I think to some extent you have to be able to do that in an open relationship.”

The women define themselves as completely faithful to each other. Marriage has only deepened their commitment.

“I didn’t think there’d be any change once we were married and in many ways there wasn’t,” says Price. “But I think there was a tiny foundational shift in my heart.”

Ruthchild is now a public servant. Price remains a librarian. Both women are looking forward to retirement, but aren’t financially ready just yet. When age makes the stairs and upkeep of their cottage unmanageable, they hope to move to an apartment a few kilometres away in Glebe. They speak fondly of the beauty of the area and its social diversity.

“I love the mix of those old Sydney families in those grand houses and the housing commission people around the corner who have also lived there for such a long time,” says Price.

They are looking forward to overseas travel, seeing it as a reward for having worked their whole lives. But most of all, they are looking forward to growing old together. In Glebe.