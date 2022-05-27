‘My parents have no idea what I am doing’

The school first introduces technology to students in preschool as young as 4. “We've got 780 children from 4 to 12 years old,” says Mr Diamond. “Right from inception at preschool through to Year 6 they're using devices.” For daily school activities the school has a policy of bring your own device (BYOD) but students who aren’t able to do this can also borrow devices form the school. “We ensure that for about half of every day those children are exposed to rich authentic information and communication technology (ICT),” says Mr Diamond.

Mark Diamond, principal of Lansvale Primary Public School

Education and technology researcher, Kristy Goodwin, says if screens are introduced during the first five years of life it could impact the development of the brain. “The brain has two core jobs to develop,” she says. “It needs to develop the sensory part of the brain and the motor region so this is why young children aren't designed to sit down, they are biologically wired for sensory stimulation and to move.

Lansvale Primary Public School students



“What we're worried about, particularly in those early years, is that if kids are dumped in the digital stream too early and their digital habits are encroaching on their basic developmental needs, then their sensory and motor regions aren't developing.” Ms Goodwin admits that the research on this issue is still in its infancy when it comes to longitudinal data. “The iPad has only just turned eight years old earlier this month so we don't have long term impact data,” she says.

Education and technology expert Kristy Goodwin