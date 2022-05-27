Paid to play

A serious accident at Azad Orami’s day job has proved to be a blessing in disguise for the electronic sports veteran, giving him more time to focus on rebuilding his professional video-gaming career, as a member of the new eSports team, Sydney Roar.

In January, the 29-year-old steel fabrication worker’s leg was impaled 21 centimetres on a steel bar when he fell from scaffolding on a building site.

“The timing of the Gfinity (Elite Series) tournament has been good, because I’ve been able to focus on my gaming while recovering from the accident,” Orami tells Insight.

Better known in the game as 'TopguN', Orami was once one of the top Counter-Strike players in Australia, and played professional tournaments in the United States, Malaysia and China.