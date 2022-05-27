'Please cover my body'

But it wasn’t long before Parwinder’s family began to believe there was a problem with their new son-in-law. They claim that when they went to register the marriage, they discovered that Kulwinder was already married – he had a wife back in Australia. He explained that this had been a sham marriage to one of his cousins to enable her to come to Australia, and a divorce was quickly arranged. However, it left a small shadow of doubt in Parwinder’s family’s minds. It wasn’t until the following year, 2006, that the divorce was finalised, the marriage registered, the visa arranged and Parwinder was able to fly out to Australia to join her husband. Her new in-laws were quick to explain to her that she was marrying into the whole family, and that she would be expected to live with them in the house at Kellyville, which at one stage would be home to seven members of the two families. Within a few weeks they found work for Parwinder – she was sent to labour in the gloom of the sheds of the Moonlight Mushroom Farm at McGraths Hill on Sydney’s far-flung fringe where she worked shifts, six or seven days a week, cutting and packing mushrooms. Her pay of $600 or $700 a week went into her husband’s bank account, the inquest was told. By the accounts of her family and friends, Parwinder was treated as a “domestic slave” by her husband’s family. When she came home from work she was required to cook and clean for everyone, and to do all their washing by hand – even though they owned a washing machine. She was abused and insulted, she complained – called names such as ‘mare’ and ‘dangar,’ a Punjabi word for ‘dumb animal’.

Parwinder with her mother Malkeeter Kaur and nephew Manraag

There must have been happier times. Kulwinder’s family talk of her pride in her vegetable garden, growing coriander, spinach and ‘long melons’. They tendered happy snaps of the couple bushwalking in the Blue Mountains and celebrating at a wedding. They were trying for a child and Parwinder had sought fertility treatment. Parwinder was trying to make friends with the neighbours and often took them punnets of mushrooms. In fact, there is considerable dispute between the families about the relationship. Although Amanpreet described her sister-in-law as “a person who brought happiness to everyone she met” Kulwinder’s family presented a very different picture of her to the inquest. Ranjit Kauer, Kulwinder’s mother, said that Parwinder “dominated” her son. An elderly woman wearing a white robe and with her hair tied back in a scarf, Ranjit described herself as “an uneducated person” and broke down in tears several times while giving evidence through an interpreter. Kulwinder, she said, “would get scared” of his wife because “she had a bad temper” and on the day of her death had told her he was leaving Parwinder to come and live with her. In 2010, the couple had saved enough to buy a block of land at nearby Rouse Hill and built a two-storey, four-bedroom brick house on it. But Parwinder still could not escape the in-laws, as her husband’s family moved in to live with them. The abuse continued. “They were fighting all the time, about money” said a friend of hers, a fellow mushroom-picker named Seema Chaudry, who dropped Parwinder off at Rouse Hill after she finished work the day she died. Other witnesses said that Kulwinder had hit her about the head with a sandal, had kicked her in the stomach, given her a black eye and had left bruises on her body. Several times, he “kicked her out of the house” and once sent an SMS saying “I don’t want to see her face any more”. Alone and isolated from her family (until her younger brother Sukhvinder arrived a few years ago) Parwinder had no-one to turn to.

(L-R) Sukhvinder, Parwinder and Amanpreet

The first indication that the trouble between them had escalated came in January 2013 when Parwinder made her first call to the 000 emergency telephone number. In her halting English she blurted out “My husband maybe kill me”. A police car was dispatched to the house, but – possibly because of language difficulties – the police were not convinced there was a serious problem and took no action. It wasn’t until detectives investigating her death seized various bank records that they pieced together what they say were financial difficulties that were fuelling the arguments. Kulwinder’s parents had lent them about $110,000 over the years – including thousands to help pay for the wedding – and when his father said he needed the money back in October 2012, Kulwinder had withdrawn it in several tranches from his mortgage account. This left him with a steep weekly repayment of $600, which he had difficulty meeting from his salary as a railway security guard. But Parwinder refused to contribute – she opened her own bank account and told the Moonlight Mushroom Farm to transfer her pay there. Kulwinder was terrified that he was going to lose the house for which they had both worked so hard.

Parwinder’s parents heard rumours that two people Kulwinder knew had disappeared.