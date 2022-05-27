The cold country air doesn’t ever stop 29-year old Casey from working out. In his home town in regional Victoria, going to the gym is as much a part of his life as anything else.

A few years ago he got sick with pneumonia. After a visit to the doctor he discovered he had low testosterone with levels the same as a 60-year-old.

After briefly trying steroids in his early twenties, he decided to take matters into his own hands and buy testosterone on the black market, rather than wait for a specialist’s advice. Immediately his mood and energy levels changed.