Early one chilly autumn morning, as Kayla James was buttering her breakfast toast, her new boyfriend came into the room carrying the tiny body of her seven-year-old son in his arms. “Levai fell over,” said Kodi Maybir. “It was an accident.” It should have been obvious to anyone that the child was seriously injured – he was unconscious, his breathing was shallow and there was foam around his mouth. Kodi later testified at his trial that he repeatedly asked his girlfriend to call an ambulance, but she refused, saying: “He’s just fooling around... he’s faking it.” Kodi smoked a “cone” of marijuana while he thought about it and then he hit the unconscious child in the stomach and yelled: “If you are faking it, wake up!” When there was no response, he had a better idea: he lit a cigarette lighter and held the flame to Levai’s hands and feet. This time, the child flinched. “See – he’s okay,” said Kayla. “He’s not okay, you f–– psycho bitch,” replied Kodi. Inexplicably, neither called for help. They placed a mattress on the floor of the office in the southern Sydney suburb of Oatley, where the family of five had been living in squalid circumstances: Kodi, Kayla, Levai and his younger brother and sister. Then Kodi went off to hospital to visit a newborn nephew, they ordered pizza, and that night he and Kayla had sex a few metres from where the boy lay dead or dying. It wasn’t until a little after six the following morning, May 21, 2013 – nearly 24 hours after Levai had been injured – that Kayla noticed the little boy was cold and stiff. She finally called 000. Paramedics were shocked to find that the child had been dead for some time. As they waited for the police to arrive, Kayla held Levai in her arms, while Kodi knelt beside her and said: “He’s in a better place, he’s with the angels now.”

Kodi made up a number of stories to explain Levai’s injuries. First he told police that the boy had fallen off a pogo stick. Then he had fallen off a catering-sized instant coffee tin, on which he had been forced to balance as a punishment. When doctors also discounted that as the cause of Levai’s injuries, Kodi finally struck on the story he told his trial in the NSW Supreme Court last year – that he had accidentally thrown him on the floor whilst “play wrestling”. The judge, Justice Robert Hulme, dismissed these during Kodi’s sentencing as “outrageous and transparent lies... cowardly attempts to avoid responsibility”. He said it was more likely that, after subjecting Levai to months of “cruel, degrading and inhumane” treatment, Kodi had lost his temper and slammed the boy’s head onto a hard surface, fracturing his skull and causing the brain haemorrhage which killed him. After a seven-week trial, a jury convicted Kodi of the murder and 13 other charges of assaulting and “recklessly wounding” Levai over a 10-week period, and of producing “child abuse material”. Bizarrely, the most powerful evidence against Kodi and Kayla came from hours of video recovered from Kayla’s mobile phone, and from a computer on which the pair recorded themselves browbeating Levai, getting his siblings to hit him, battering him with a spatula and a wooden plank and even trying to force him to insert a finger into his three-year-old brother’s anus. In March 2016, Kodi was sentenced to 42 years’ jail, with a non-parole period of 31 ½ years. Although the sentence was backdated to his arrest in September 2013, he will be at least 61 before he is released. On social media, many thought even this not harsh enough – some called for the death penalty to be brought back for such crimes. As for Kayla, she was convicted last year of multiple charges of assault, and of Levai’s manslaughter – relating to her “gross negligence” in not getting medical help. Because she pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against Kodi, Kayla’s sentence was reduced by 40 per cent to 14 years’ jail, with a non-parole period of 10 ½ years. The court heard evidence that Kodi, who describes himself as a Christian hip-hop artist, had bizarre “boot camp” parenting ideas. Kayla had fallen under his influence “like a member of a cult.”

But what should have been going through the minds of some spectators at the two trials was this: how could such brutality have been going on in an office above a sleepy suburban street for so long, without anyone noticing? What were the neighbours thinking? What were friends and relatives doing? Why weren’t police called? Where were the social workers? The answer is this. Records I have seen show that for 11 weeks prior to Levai’s death, NSW Family and Community Services (FACS) – the organisation entrusted with keeping children safe – had known that Levai was “at risk of significant harm”. At least a dozen times, they received reports that Levai was being neglected and physically and sexually assaulted, that he had not been given medical attention and was not attending school, that Kodi and Kayla were not able to look after him “due to drug and/or alcohol misuse” and that the family was living in squalid conditions. Yet nothing was done. The case was allocated the least urgent priority in the FACS lexicon, to be investigated within 10 days. But even this never happened. No social worker ever visited the children when the bruises and abrasions on Levai’s body would have been apparent. No-one ever inspected the inside of the family’s premises above a bottle shop in Oatley, which had no windows, no bathroom, and no toilet (the children were bathed in a bucket and forced to wear nappies). The red flags were ignored. Kodi’s mother will never forget the phone call she received the morning of Levai’s death. A careworn woman of 54, Patricia Connell (who uses her maiden name) lives in a weatherboard house on the western Sydney suburb of Greystanes with her daughter Tabitha and Tabitha’s family. “Something terrible has happened to Levai,” said Kodi that day.

By the time Patricia had driven to the office in Oatley, it was festooned with crime scene tape and swarming with police. Shaking and sobbing, Kodi hugged her. “I have failed them,” he told her. “I have failed them.” With hindsight, Kodi’s relationship with Kayla had the dice loaded against it from the start. Both came from broken homes, raised by struggling single mothers and with little opportunity for education. Both had married in their teens or early 20s, had children and separated from their own partners. Both had periods of homelessness and welfare dependency. None of this, of course, excuses their depraved behaviour – but it may help to explain it. Kodi was the second of Patricia’s five children, fathered by her Fijian former husband, all born in different places as he drifted around the state: the Sydney suburbs of Auburn and Kogarah, Taree, Gosford and Orange. Although Kodi’s father became a born-again Christian and a Pentecostal pastor, the court heard that he was a violent man. Patricia says she was was relieved when he abandoned the family – ­although not to discover that he refused to pay child support. “I prayed a lot to God to provide,” says Patricia. “And somehow I kept a roof over their heads, even if it was a caravan, and food in their tummies, even if I had to beg for credit at the stores.” Kodi, who was then 10, “had a lot of hurt and pain not having a father around”. Living by that time on the NSW Central Coast, he became the class clown at school and fell in with a bad crowd, lucky to escape a criminal record. Kodi sought solace in religion, transcribing Biblical quotations onto sheets of paper, which he stuck to his bedroom wall in the form of a cross. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5) was one of his favourites.

Leaving school at 15, with no qualifications, Kodi took whatever work he could find: burger-flipping at McDonalds, making sandwiches at Subway, working in the Table Eight warehouse. Through his church connections, he was also a volunteer for the Christian charity Prison Fellowship, which – among other good deeds – runs a holiday camp at Toukley on the NSW Central Coast for young people with a parent in prison, called Camp WerX. It was here, in 2005 and 2006, that Kodi appears to have developed his ‘boot camp’ theories of parenting, apparently based on the lead character in 1990s Hollywood comedy Major Payne, in which a pseudo-psychopathic ex-Marine knocks a college platoon of misfits and miscreants into shape, using live rifle rounds and hand grenades. According to his sister, Tabitha, who also volunteered at Camp WerX, Kodi adopted the name General Kopri. He would drill the children aged 7-14 like military recruits, wearing a whistle around his neck and a hat with the word JESUS on it, picked out in diamantes. Getting up before dawn, they would address Kodi as ‘General,’ chant war-cries, wear camouflage paint and do push-ups, running, abseiling and archery. A tall, whippet-lean figure, with shoulder-length black ringlets, a beard and Nutella-brown eyes, Kodi was popular with the boys. Years later, some of them even provided character references for him at his trial. By his early 20s, Kodi had met a young woman named Naomi at Hillsong church, where he had taken to performing his ‘Christian hip-hop’ routines. Although Naomi was still at high school, they moved in together and had two children. By now, Kodi had regular work as overnight concierge at a serviced apartment building in the city. His life seemed to be back on track – until their relationship broke down in the middle of 2012.

“He was heartbroken, really a broken man,” says his mother. “They had been together for nine years and now she was refusing to even let him see the kids.” Naomi took out an apprehended violence order against Kodi. She reported him to the police when he twice breached it by trying to text and telephone her. It was a triple whammy. As well as losing his family, Kodi had lost his job, having been diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome – a genetic disorder affecting his heart – and lost his home (they had lived with Naomi’s parents). He moved into an Oatley studio where he and some friends had been making music videos to post on YouTube. That was where, in early January 2013, he met Kayla James, who had come to the studio with a friend. It was to be a fatal attraction. If anything, Kayla’s background was even more disadvantaged. She was born in New Zealand, of Cook Islands heritage, and the family migrated to Australia when she was a child. Kayla told psychiatrists who interviewed her for the court proceedings that she was sexually abused by relatives and her father inflicted drunken violence on the family, forcing them on occasion to flee to a refuge, before he abandoned them when Kayla was 11. At her trial, psychiatrists described her as having a low IQ and a “dependent personality disorder”.

Kayla fell pregnant with the child she would call Levai when she was 16. She had two other children in the next five years, before the father – who Kayla claims had also been violent to her – abandoned them, returning to New Zealand and refusing to stay in contact with the children or support them. When she met Kodi, she was living on welfare with her brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Nanette James, in The Ponds, a remote new north-western Sydney suburb. “She told us she was desperate,” says Kodi’s mother, who offered to let Kayla and the three children camp in her garage. “I found her crying one day and she said Levai had been molested by his grandfather, and she had to get away.” (Levai’s grandfather has not been charged. Evidence at Kodi’s trial questioned the credibility of the abuse claims) Kayla and Kodi's life as a couple in the following four months, leading up to Levai’s death, has become one of bitterly-contested narratives. Kodi maintains that Kayla had been a harsh disciplinarian and he had introduced his “boot camp” methods to protect the children. At Kayla’s trial, however, it was claimed that the cause of her cruelty was that she had fallen under Kodi’s evil influence, with one psychiatrist likening her condition to Stockholm syndrome, in which a captive becomes bonded to a kidnapper. At Kodi’s trial, the evidence was that he had persuaded Kayla that she was a ‘bad mother’ who needed to discipline the children more strictly – especially Levai. He seems to have become convinced that he was on a religious crusade. He called himself General and the children Spartans, or his Army of Helpers, who would do the Will of God. He videoed a rambling autobiography, fantasising that it would be released after he won a Grammy or an Aria award, in which he boasted: “All you single mums out there, just know that the Army of Helpers is coming.” As for Levai, the little boy was subjected to bizarre punishments such as standing on the coffee tin, bracing himself against the wall for hours with his arms outstretched while Kodi read him Bible passages, being slapped, punched, flogged with pieces of wood, put on a restricted diet, forced to wear urine-soaked pants on his head, and even on one occasion to eat faeces.

Whoever was most to blame, it is incontestable that Levai suffered terribly. Video and eyewitness evidence led both Kodi (subject to an appeal) and Kayla to be convicted on numerous counts of assaulting him, and of responsibility for his death. It is equally incontestable that both FACS and the police were told repeatedly that the child was being abused, and failed to act to stop it. Levai’s post-mortem report is a silent witness to his suffering. His body was a battleground of cuts and bruises and broken bones, some newly-inflicted, some weeks or months old. As well as the fractured skull, there was evidence of four broken ribs, and broken bones in his face and one hand, and a foot. When she met Levai, says Patricia Connell, he was “The saddest, most down child I have ever seen in my life. His whole countenance hung to the ground, he was so sad and depressed. He never said a word, never smiled. Your heart just went out to him.” A month short of his eighth birthday, the scrawny little boy was only 117cm tall and weighed just 20.5kg. He was mildly intellectually handicapped – at six, his teachers said he couldn’t write his name. He had the language skills of a child aged two or three. The first red flags that Levai was in danger came on March 7 and 8, 2013, when a relative rang FACS to report that Kayla and the children had moved into unsuitable commercial premises – Kodi’s recording studio – where Kayla and Kodi were using drugs. The relative said marijuana was cut up in a bowl and left on a table accessible to anyone in the room, including Levai. FACS was told that Kayla had only known Kodi for a few weeks. The caller raised serious concerns about Kodi’s influence on the family.

Levai's body was a battleground of cuts and bruises and broken bones, some newly-inflicted, some weeks or months old.