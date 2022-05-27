In Red Rock, Campbell quotes the keyboard player Liang Heping, who was in Cui’s band, as saying: ‘As he sang that first line, my hair stood straight on end. Every other member of the band said they had the same feeling…’ The audience erupted with visceral excitement. By the time it ended kids were out playing air guitar on the streets. But a member of Beijing’s Municipal Party Committee reportedly exploded: ‘How can a young person sing about having nothing to his name? That’s ridiculous! He has socialism!’

The following year, the Party launched an ideological campaign against ‘bourgeois liberalisation’. The Beijing Philharmonic parted company with Cui, whom they nonetheless graciously described as a ‘good comrade’. He was banned from performance at state-run venues such as stadiums and theatres. But he and his new band, ADO, found plenty of places to gig, at private restaurants like Pierre Cardin’s Maxim’s, which had opened several years before, for example, embassies and universities. It was not long before more kids began picking up guitars. Soon the scene was expansive enough that there were heavy metal bands and even punk. By 1988, the anti-bourgelib drive had fizzled like a damp firework and Cui and ADO played official venues like the Workers’ Cultural Palace before becoming the first Chinese rock act to perform overseas, including at the Seoul Olympics. (Cui is ethnically Korean.) At the beginning of 1989, when Cui released his album Rock and Roll on the New Long March through a state-owned music publisher, even the People’s Daily had got in the groove, praising ‘Nothing to My Name’ (‘that melancholy, heavy-hearted tune’) as expressing ‘the feelings of a whole generation’. On a high, Cui went to London to perform at the Royal Albert Hall at the First Asian Pop Music Awards. By the time he returned, the biggest street party in history was happening in Beijing: the pro-democracy student occupation of Tiananmen Square. Cui played for the students. They enthusiastically chorused along with ‘Nothing to my Name’ and Cui’s more incendiary ‘A Piece of Red Cloth’. He sang the latter after tying on a red cloth blindfold – a gesture that both suggested being blinded by ideology (red being the colour of Communism) and summoned up an image of execution. The act made for a chillingly prescient image that few who were there have forgotten.

On 3-4 June, the army moved in, leaving about a thousand dead on the streets approaching the square – no one is exactly sure how many, and even the number of wounded remains a state secret. Cui went back on the banned list. He wrote a song, ‘The Last Shot’ (‘A stray bullet hit my chest…’) that remained so sensitive that it had to be excised from the 2012 3D concert film Transcendence, which documented a 2010 concert at the Workers Stadium in which Cui was accompanied by his old employer, the Beijing Philharmonic.

You can trace Cui’s career (and the history of Chinese rock itself) in sine waves of official invective and tolerance, bans and un-bans.

I ask Cui if it ever scared him, the unpredictability and the ferocity with which the authorities responded to his music, especially in those early years. “No,” he says. “It was fun.” He chuckles. “We were constantly testing to see how far we could go, testing the aesthetic limits of society, and those of the old cadres too,” he replies. “We felt that if we couldn’t upset them, we weren’t doing it right. We’d be like, really? You’re upset at such a little thing?” On the other hand, he recalls, “Every so often, we didn’t get a reaction and we’d be surprised at our luck.” I admit that I was a bit surprised when the film Blue Sky Bones sailed past the censors to achieve a public release in 2014. The film deals with such sensitive subjects as the Cultural Revolution, internet censorship and surveillance as well as corruption in the Chinese entertainment media, not to mention the selection of pretty young women as ‘companions’ for the leadership. In the movie, the leader who gets the girl has a son who introduces the girl to the ultimate cultural contraband: Western rock music. He may or may not be based on Lin Liguo, the son of Mao’s ‘closest comrade-in-arms’ and later would-be assassin. Lin Liguo enjoys a kind of cult status among Chinese rockers for having liked the Beatles. But the main thing is: the music blows her mind – much as it blew Cui’s all those years ago.

Today, Cui’s music may or may not be blowing minds – as he himself acknowledges, he may simply be too old in the eyes of China’s new and novelty-seeking generation. What’s more,thanks to a pervasive censorship of history, younger people have only the haziest idea of the political events – from the Cultural Revolution through to 1989 – that shaped Cui’s life and artistic vision. They take for granted the social freedoms and musical diversity for which Cui and his peers had to fight. You can’t blame them if they occasionally display the natural condescension of youth. Still, as I’ve seen myself, when he enters a restaurant or avenue, it’s not long before a current of excitement runs through the room, smartphones rise into the air, and demands are made for selfies and autographs.

