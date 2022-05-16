He'd been hovering around the corners of our shoot for a few days before we noticed him.

Wearing the same smudged button-down shirt each day and an almost perpetual line of sweat across his forehead, he had a habit of blending into the faded 90's decor of the train. Which, it turned out, wasn't exactly an exaggeration.

"See that bed?" he says, pointing to a maroon drop-down bunk attached to the ceiling in the next room, "I've slept on that for 26 years."

This was my first meeting with 56 year-old Raj Dev Mahto.

A proud stocky man from Bihar, he has a bald head, shiny like an idol or a Buddha. His voice is deep and gravelly; he has thick hands and a habit of banging kitchen utensils louder than they ought to be.

"I work as the cook and I am the canteen supervisor," he tells me. The entire time he wears a frown.

We're standing inside his kitchen aboard the Lifeline Express - an old train painted the colour of the sky and made of mismatched carriages. Two of them happen to be fully-equipped, state-of-the-art operating theatres.