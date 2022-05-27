The traumas that lie beyond the border

But to those fleeing their homes in Central America, the equation was not as simple. Many had been on the road for months in a desperate bid to escape gang violence and threats of extortion.

The majority of immigrants attempting to cross the southwest U.S border come from Central America's Northern Triangle — El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala —where violence is rampant. In 2016, both El Salvador and Honduras were among the top five countries with the highest violent death rates in the world.

In early June, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a sweeping statement that had the potential to overhaul asylum policy. He declared that “generally”, people fleeing violence from non-governmental sources – such as victims of domestic and gang related violence – shouldn’t be granted asylum protections.