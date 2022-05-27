Town, Interrupted

It’s not all brawls. There are artists and hip-hop bands. There’s a Walgett lad in the SAS, another working the boats on Sydney Harbour. And Melissa, set to be the only student from her year to graduate from high school to university. Within living memory, that was impossible for local Aboriginal people. Melissa’s cousin Lewis Beale, now 77, left school aged nine for a low-paid job helping load cattle at the local trucking yards. There was no local high school then.

“There were a lot of Aboriginal children who could not understand the curriculum of the white man.”

“Back in those times, we couldn’t get a tutor,” he says. “If an Aboriginal kid couldn’t learn, there was no learning help. It was too bad." “I was never a disobedient kid at school. I needed a lot of help with learning. There were a lot of Aboriginal children who could not understand the curriculum of the white man.” He is inordinately proud of Melissa, who says, “Aboriginal families are all close together. I don’t know for other people, but it’s just that connection to family that always brings us back.” She says she has succeeded with her mother’s support “…and people just telling me straight, if you don’t go to school, you don’t get an education and you end up as a bum on the street. It set me right.” It’s called different things in different Aboriginal communities but Walgett locals like Rebecca Trindall call that magnetic attraction “the levee bank syndrome.” “When people leave, we always laugh and say, ‘Oh, you’ll be back and 90 per cent – or probably more than 90 per cent – do come back. It’s like they’re anchored here. Also Walgett is unique in that you blow into Walgett and you’ll always find a bed and a feed …That’s the sort of community it is. It’s very welcoming…We all think it’s the bomb. It’s an awesome little town,” Rebecca says.

Most Australian urban dwellers are oblivious to the migration of children from remote communities to city schools – a ritual yearly transplantation. Critics say it removes young leaders from the community and guts families whose smaller children need older siblings to look up to. Parents hope that it will improve their children’s prospects. Trish Weatherall, team leader at the Walgett Youth Centre, says the local high school is fine, but she sent her two daughters to board elsewhere because she wanted to broaden their experience beyond their close-knit Indigenous family to the “other cultural side.” Besides, jobs are scarce. “There’s more opportunity there,” she says. “There’s really nothing here.” A sign just outside Walgett, beside fields where stumpy trees dance in mirages on the far horizon, declares “Farming’s Not Just a Way of Life. It Keeps Everyone Alive.” For some time, it hasn’t. Early November brought the first good falls, but farmers need flooding rain to break the drought. Jovial Aboriginal community worker Gary Trindall is a member of Melissa’s extended family. He says some Walgett youths have told him that they can’t wait to leave school to join the CDEP, the work-for-the dole scheme. “What life is that for kids?” asks Trindall. Young people wanting to get ahead must leave town. “It’s cruel.” He specialises in advocating for local Aboriginal people caught in the legal system. (“Who you gonna call? 1800-TRINDALL,” jests one courthouse wit.) During the trial of an Aboriginal youth for aggravated break, enter and steal, Trindall gave evidence about the severe deprivation he has seen in Walgett over 35 years there. He spoke of domestic violence, substance abuse, unemployment and poor literacy. He told the judge he has come across a number of young people unable to spell their own surnames. “This level of illiteracy in 21st century Australia, a first world country, is a cause of considerable concern and provides further insight into the entrenched disadvantages inherent in some Aboriginal communities,” Justice Dina Yehia said in her November judgement.

"Cut their fingers off when they go to look at poker machines,” he suggests, not quite seriously.

However, Trindall thinks the local school has copped too much of the blame – it’s time to help parents whose children are causing problems. “They just need parenting skills, budgeting skills... Cut their fingers off when they go to look at poker machines,” he suggests, not quite seriously. “The big blue at the school, where there were 10 girls fighting, there was a grandfather in this town who had a grog party at his house and [kids] were at the house the night before and got drunk,” Trindall alleges. “And that’s when they went and started blueing at the school.” “That’s what you’ve got to stop in this town,” he says. “That’s where these people, all the so-called leaders, have to say ‘hang on, we’ve got to clean up our own backyard’. And it’s no good saying ‘get the coppers to do it’, because it’s an Aboriginal problem. We’ve got to clean it up.” “It’s a town that’s crying out for help and all the advice that’s going out is negative advice, not advice from the people that know. That’s the grass roots people. Not the leaders that are sitting up there in glass houses and know nothing,” he says. He and his wife Jenny, also a community worker, have raised eight children in Walgett – all upright citizens, in good occupations. The couple has 33 grandchildren and has fostered scores of others. “Kids have to be taught,” Trindall says.

“You miss a lot of stuff when you go away. Like going out camping and pig-chasing and all that.”

One of those children, Markell Trindell, 13, who made his own decision to stay in Walgett for high school, observes that the girls’ fight drew media attention only because of the video posted on YouTube. To him, it was just a quarrel. He enjoys Walgett life: “You miss a lot of stuff when you go away. Like going out camping and pig-chasing and all that.”