Ukraine-born doctor Michael Bialoguski, who would later achieve notoriety for cultivating the Soviet diplomat Vladimir Petrov. Among those migrants Bialoguski was paid for reporting on was Polish-born Jew, Severyn Pejsachowicz. A former resistance fighter on the side of the Russians against the Nazi Germans during the Second World War, Pejsachowicz migrated to Australia in 1947. Thanks largely to Bialoguski’s reporting, he came to ASIO’s attention for activities such as attending a lecture on Russian folk songs and a film evening at the Russian Social Club in Sydney. Pejsachowicz’s daughter Greta Goldberg, says given her father’s past close connections with the Soviet Union, and the fact that he spoke Russian and not English at the time, it’s not surprising that her father attended the club, and she doesn’t believe he was ever a CPA member. In 1952, Pejsachowicz was also recorded by ASIO as having been a member of the Sydney Council to Combat Fascism and Anti-Semitism, which ran “a consistent pro-Communist line”. He was subsequently reported to have attended meetings of the Australian Jewish Peace Movement and a function arranged by the Australian Peace Council, which according to ASIO was “a Communist front organisation”. In 1956, when Pejsachowicz applied for citizenship along with his wife, ASIO recommended it be refused. Immigration Minister Holt decided to defer a decision, stating he would grant citizenship in 12 months “unless more conclusive evidence is available against them”. Although ASIO was forced to admit it could obtain no fresh information about Pejsachowicz, Spry pointed out to the Immigration Department that he hadn’t changed a recommendation two years earlier of there being a “security objection” to Pejsachowicz and his wife becoming Australian citizens. Spry’s attitude towards Jews could have affected his stand. He was recorded as having told an Immigration Advisory Council meeting that: “Jews tended to intrigue and as a race were not free from security risk.” Unlike many other migrants subjected to adverse ASIO reports, Pejsachowicz didn’t have to wait decades for his application for citizenship to be approved. Athol Townley, who had replaced Holt as Immigration Minister, decided to overrule ASIO’s objections – and citizenship was granted in late 1957.

“He never wavered from having to get up and report for duty whenever he was on the roster. And he felt that he had made a contribution to Australia.”

Others were not so lucky. The person believed to have waited longest for Australian naturalisation was Greek-born Stavros Papavassiliou, better known as Steve Pappas. After arriving in Australia in 1927, Pappas became prominent in the trade union movement in South Australia, and was openly a CPA supporter. His naturalisation applications were repeatedly refused on political grounds —meaning he was unable to gain access to the aged pension when he became eligible. According to his close friend John Lesses, Pappas felt a sense of injustice that he was only naturalised after a 43-year battle, having worked and lived almost his entire adult life in Australia. “He paid his taxes to the Australian government, and bearing in mind this man worked as a ship painter and docker at Port Adelaide after 65 for seven or eight years in order to be able to survive. That is a testimony to his commitment and his work ethic. He was very, very strong on that. He never wavered from having to get up and report for duty whenever he was on the roster. And he felt that he had made a contribution to Australia.” The former Chinese seaman Boon Juat Lee, was able to settle in Australia after WW2, after he was granted residency-but he, too, was repeatedly refused citizenship despite having an Australian-born wife and two Australian-born children because of his membership of the Chinese Youth League in Sydney, regarded by ASIO as a Communist front organisation. Lee was also initially refused a re-entry permit when he wanted to visit his sick mother back in China for the first time in decades. When he was finally able to visit, he just missed seeing her before she died. Others whose citizenship applications were repeatedly refused include the Dutchman Johannes Vorstman, aged 21 when he took up a job as a boilermaker in Brisbane. Though the claim was later officially denied, he maintains to this day that in an ASIO interview, he was offered citizenship in exchange for being an informant on his fellow migrants – an offer he rejected, so citizenship had to wait until 1972, when voters elected the first Labor government in 23 years. That was after he’d sought intervention from the then Secretary General of the United Nations, U Thant, alleging a breach of his human rights. The Australian government’s response to an inquiry from the Secretary General said that under the Country’s Citizenship Act, granting citizenship was a privilege at the discretion of governments, not a right, and the Immigration Minister could refuse an application without assigning any reason. Born into a large Greek family in a cotton-growing region of Sudan, Con Sarantis arrived in Melbourne in 1952, having served with Allied forces in the Greek Air Force in WW2. Sarantis never joined the CPA, but his membership of the left-wing Greek club, the Democritus League, was enough for ASIO to successfully recommend against him being allowed to be an Australian citizen until 1972. Until then, he couldn’t receive the same benefits as other Allied war veterans. When her marriage broke up after her arrival in Sydney in 1953, Stella Poulos was left with a child to raise by herself, without any support from her ex-husband, family, or social security – and unable to go back to the conservative small Greek community in Egypt from which she’d come, where divorcees were shunned. It was in the left-leaning Greek workers’ club in Sydney, the Atlas League, that she found like-thinking people who gave her friendship and purpose – and she soon became one of the city’s most prominent female advocates of many causes; speaking out for land rights for Aboriginal people, for nuclear disarmament, and for women’s rights, particularly for migrant women.

She never felt secure in Australia because for a long time she didn’t have the protection of citizenship like some other activists in the community.

At the Atlas club she was known for helping newly arrived women translate letters from government departments, as well as assisting them with job searches, interview preparations and finding a job or place to live. Poulos was also never a CPA member, but paid the same price: it was not until 20 years after her arrival, after repeated rejections by coalition governments, that the new Whitlam Labor government finally granted her citizenship. Her daughter, Marina Saunders, says she never felt secure in Australia because for a long time she didn’t have the protection of citizenship like some other activists in the community, and her physical and mental health were affected.

In her successful application for naturalisation in 1973, Poulos begged for the “discrimination against her” to end, saying her health had deteriorated to the point that her doctor was recommending she travel abroad for an extended period of time. She hadn’t left Australia in two decades. The accompanying note from her GP confirmed she was no longer in a state to travel alone. Denial of citizenship also meant a denial of the right to vote—thereby robbing those on the government’s blacklists of a say in the future shape of the country they had emigrated to. “You are a second class citizen in the sense that you can’t vote,” points out Greek migrant and former political activist Dennis Skiotis, who was also refused citizenship after he arrived in Australia in the 1960s. Skiotis – who says he was never a CPA member - believes fear of being denied citizenship or having other retaliatory action taken dissuaded many fellow Greeks from becoming involved in politics. “They were afraid of not becoming citizens, of being refused citizenship, of losing their jobs, all that. Imagine an unskilled worker losing his job because of politics? They weren’t prepared to risk it. And they came from a background where there was a lot of fear. During the civil war there were people killed, right and left.” When Skiotis applied for citizenship, ASIO advised the Immigration Minister that he remained “an active member of the Communist Party of Australia”. But as it was policy not to publicly admit that this was the case, Skiotis received a letter saying merely that the Minister had reviewed his case, and he was “unable to approve of the grant of citizenship” – with no explanation why. For Skiotis the denial of citizenship was humiliating. “You’re treated like a criminal. I said, am I a criminal? You tell me. What is my record? Show me my record. Have I done anything illegal? They couldn’t say anything, could they?”

“The dirty linen, even if it is old dirty linen, should be exposed. This is, what they did to us – denying us citizenship on the basis of our political beliefs, it stinks to high heaven.”