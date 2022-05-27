Once connected, wherever you are in the world, you can chat individually or in groups via text, voice messages, or free Skype-like voice or video call. You can of course also send photos, songs, news items, emojis and ‘stickers’ as well. I mainly use WeChat in my work with Chinese film directors and producers for whom I translate movie subtitles; pay for cabs when I’m in China; and keep in touch with Chinese and a growing number of other friends too. I admit I also occasionally get lost down the rabbit hole of sticker wars: someone sends me one of pigs waving out of a window, I raise them a lipsticked, winking Kim Jong Un, and they put a dancing cat on the table.

If you don’t have friends, no worries. WeChat will find you some. Check out the people nearby and send out an exploratory ‘hi’ (which they can answer, ignore or take as a reminder to fix their privacy settings). Or choose the ‘shake’ function: physically shake your phone (producing a satisfying sound like that of maracas) and see who is shaking theirs at the exact same time. In my limited experience, incidentally, it is always someone in the Middle East. Perhaps you would prefer to send out or collect a ‘message in a bottle’. And if that’s all too much, you can just play games. WeChat has an enormous market in China alone. One-fifth of the world’s population is Chinese and mainland China has more than twice as many internet users as the US (674 million as compared with 281 million, according to 2015 statistics). But already, one out of every four users of WeChat is non-Chinese, and the company has its sights set on world domination. It has enlisted celebrities including Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi and Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra to promote it into European, South American, South Asian and other markets.

Stars Varun Dhawan [L] and Parineeti Chopra

WeChat supports nearly 20 languages including English, Spanish, Hindi, Indonesian and Russian. In July last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that of the approximately 8,500 third-party apps available for the Apple Watch, WeChat, along with Twitter and LINE, was among the most-used. Australia already has at least one company (HiWeChat) that specialises in helping businesses market into China using WeChat. According to the Wall Street Journal, while Facebook is certainly trying, ‘it won’t be simple for Facebook or others to copy WeChat’s success.’ David Pierce is even more categorical: ‘Many apps will try to replicate what WeChat has done, and all (or all but one) will fail.’ The reason is because WeChat’s ‘mobile-first’, PC-free development model is unique. In 2011, the Chinese media, communications and internet giant Tencent, which Forbes now rates number 11 in the world for innovation, created WeChat in part to give users a way of avoiding costly text messages. Two years later, it introduced a payment system, and things really began to take off. Forbes has described WeChat variously as ‘an entire ecosystem’ and ‘a rainforest-like entity that supplies energy to many other apps and services’. WeChat makes it easy for other businesses and app developers to get on board by providing an open application programming interface (API) for them to use. The tech and business analyst Connie Chan has written about how WeChat pioneered the model of “apps within an app”. She notes that over 10 million lightweight apps (what WeChat calls ‘official accounts’) ‘live inside WeChat, much like webpages live on the internet’. This makes WeChat, she says ‘more like a browser for mobile websites, or arguable, a mobile operating system – complete with its own proprietary app store.’ WeChat’s expansion into every aspect of life in China, which has been in tandem with the rise of China’s middle class, and the speed at which it is extending itself into the rest of the world is a business and technology success story. But it also raises uncomfortable questions.