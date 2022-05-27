When coal seam gas comes knocking

Peter Gett was born in the bush.

Arid earth lifts in gold clouds around his boots as he walks across his land.

The 61-year-old believes farming is “in your blood.”

“We've been here in the district for over 100 years,” he says.

“My father took over from my grandfather. My brother and I have taken over from him. My son will be taking over from me and then my grandson’s coming along behind that.”

On Mr Gett’s property just outside Narrabri, in north-west New South Wales, cattle graze alongside rows of cereals. The typically inquisitive animals take little notice of the three coal seam gas wells hissing within metres.

Mr Gett welcomed oil and gas company Eastern Star Gas, and later Santos, on to his land more than a decade ago. He had always wanted to see what was under the ground and eventually got an answer: coal seam gas reserves.

Coal seam gas is mainly methane found within coal deposits trapped underground by water pressure. Drilling between 300 and 1,000 metres through layers of rock and pumping out saline water already in the coal seam lowers the pressure and releases the gas.