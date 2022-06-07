Bangladeshi surfer girls turn the tide on tradition

Watch Bangla Surf Girls at 9.30pm Tuesday on SBS or stream via SBS On Demand.





Along one of the longest uninterrupted beaches in the world, two young surfer girls paddle out past the break.





The conditions out here are rough and unruly, but these fearless teens cling to their boards, waiting for the perfect wave to ride back to shore.





Here, in the coastal town of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, Shobe and Ayesha are not your average 13-year-olds.





“Everybody says I live like a boy,” Shobe says.





“I go everywhere wearing a t-shirt.





“I’ve been surfing since childhood, so people are used to seeing me like this”



Shobe is determined to pursue surfing as a career. Girls in Cox’s Bazar are often expected to follow a set path, including working from a young age, marrying early and bearing children.





Bangladesh has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world.





Parents who struggle to earn a steady income often marry off their teenage daughters, despite it being illegal until age 18.





According to UNICEF, 51 per cent of young women in Bangladesh were married before their 18th birthday. 13 million were married before age 15.





Shobe’s older sister was married at 13.



“If my life is the same as my sister’s then it’s worth nothing,” she says.





These girls often come from poorer households and are more likely to miss out on a full education.





But a small surf club has given girls like Shobe a chance to change their fate and do something they love.





“Surfing is...completely intoxicating,” Shobe says.



The surf club is the only one in Cox's Bazar that teaches girls how to surf. Rashed Alam founded the club after being inspired by his brother Jafar’s work in the community.





“He was among the first lifeguards in Bangladesh,” Rashed says.





“He used to help people who are less fortunate. I liked seeing that.”





Jafar Alam is known as the founder of the surfing movement in Bangladesh.





After being inspired by seeing an Australian surfing at Cox's Bazar, he became a national success and pioneer in the sport.





Jafar then bought his brother his first board and Rashed is now teaching the next generation of surfers, including young girls.





“I always dreamt of making surfing popular in Bangladesh,” Rashed says.



Rashed Alam founded the club and coaches the girls. Coach Rashed, as he’s known to the girls, has helped challenge their fears and push their limits.





Ayesha recalls the first time she paddled out into deep water.





“Suddenly a big wave pulled me down into the water.





“Rashed grabbed me by the hair and pulled me up.





“When I surfaced I couldn’t stop laughing,” she says.





“At that point I wasn’t afraid. I was happy.”



Shobe won a surfing competition in Cox's Bazar. There has been a swell of support for the girls in Cox’s Bazar and around the world.





Coach Rashed has been there every step of the way, helping them become stronger surfers and pushing for a change of attitudes in the community.





“People say to them ‘you are an adult now. You’re over 13 years old, why are you still surfing?’





“I feel for them.”





But as Coach Rashed says, “There’s obstacles from all different places [and] the first obstacle is always family.”



Blazing a new trail has meant breaking tradition, and girls like Ayesha have fought hard battles at home.





Her father has been the toughest to win over.





“If I tell [people] my girls do surfing they ridicule us,” he says.





“I want a good future for them. I don’t want to live from their earnings. Now that they are 14 and 15 years old, I have to think about their marriages.”





For Ayesha, the pressures at home only drive her further away.





“I don’t feel good at home. That’s why I spend as much time as I can at friends' home or school.





Ultimately, she always ends up where she feels the most free.





“My best friend is the sea.”



Ayesha waits for a wave at a beach in Cox's Bazar. For Shobe and Ayesha, surfing provides a future filled with possibility.





They’ve excelled in local competitions, but the next stage is seeking out opportunities to compete on the international circuit.





Shobe in particular dreams of one day being a famous surfer and representing Bangladesh.





But fame is not only a shiny way to a new life.





It’s a means of finding family who she’s lost contact with and receiving recognition.





“If I come on TV and become famous, [my] dad will come back,” she says.



