Grey-pop: These senior influencers are changing views on ageing in South Korea

Watch Dateline’s latest episode 'The World’s Oldest Influencers' at 9.30pm Tuesday 18 October on SBS or stream online at SBS On Demand .







On a busy street in Seoul, a banging K-pop tune prompts eight, fashion-forward men to line up and start dancing like robots.





Filmed by a colleague on a smart phone, the group bops in unison - their robo-choreo turning heads with a performance that is… in a word… laughable.





Advertisement

But that’s the point.





Together, the men are the Ahjussis - one of South Korea’s most popular social media supergroups. The new kings of the viral video, their clips have generated over 10 million views and earned a legion of young fans.



“You’re so cool, I have seen you guys on YouTube!” screeches a passing fan-girl.





“They are fashionable, they dance. They are already famous in our country,” gushes a tourist from Kurdistan.





But the Ahjussis aren’t your grandpa’s social media super-stars, they are ACTUAL grandpas. In a space dominated by young, social media influencers, these guys are in their 60s and 70s.



The Ahjussis, dancing up a social media storm. “I really feel the adrenaline. I feel alive again,” says 64-year old Park Sung-man, one of the group’s popular faces. “When I dance in the streets among people… I'm full of energy and I want to jump around.”





Named after the Korean term for “uncle,” the Ahjussis are living proof that Insta-fame and social media influencing don’t have an age limit – at least not in Korea.





An eclectic mix of former businessmen, a restaurateur and a welder, a future in the limelight wasn’t on the cards for any of these guys…until retirement.





“At first, I knew nothing about social media," Mr Park says.





“I didn't even know what Instagram was. When I joined the Ahjussis, I received the training and practiced what we learned. Now I am a pro.”



64-year-old Park Sung-man. The group was created by 33-year-old content creator Kwon Jeong Hyun. Three years ago, Mr Kwon (a millennial, looking for a niche in the youth dominated world of social media) made the bold decision to cast older people in his videos





The result broke the (Korean) internet and triggered a grey-wave of elderly influencers who are refusing to age silently and are helping South Korea solve one of its biggest problems.



Getting older, faster

South Korea has the most rapidly ageing population on the planet. Over 65s currently account for nearly 20 per cent of the country’s population – a number expected to grow to a staggering 46.5 percent by 2067.





And yet, getting old in Korea isn’t easy.





I really feel the adrenaline. I feel alive again. Park Sung-man

With the average Korean now living into their mid-80s, there’s a desperate need to ensure financial and social security for the ageing population.





Thankfully, the rise of the older influencer is offering many seniors a second career online, in movies, even in South Korea’s fashion industry.



I'm too sexy for...my age

A stream of models strut one of Seoul’s many catwalks.





Parading colourful, neon, future-fashion, they showcase the work of popular designer Yong Bum Lee.





A few years ago, Mr Yong started designing for the South Korea’s growing senior’s market. Tonight, half of his models are over 50.





“The silver generation market is flourishing,” he says. “Our brand’s revenue has quadrupled thanks to this big senior’s market.”





The show’s final outfit (a military-inspired, black leather suit with yellow mesh sleeves and pink shoulder panels) is worn by 70-year-old model, Grace Mi-Sook Um. She rocks it proudly on the runway, then emerges hand in hand with her designer. The crowd goes wild.



70-year-old model Grace Mi-Sook Um on the catwalk. “I felt so excited and happy out there,” says the blushing grandmother. “I’m delighted because it’s always been a dream for me. I’m very moved by doing it and sharing with so many people.”





Ms Grace had often dreamt of modelling but the former English professor and mother of two only came to it, during retirement.





“Back in the days… seniors were seen as old-fashioned and condescending and financially dependent on their families," she said.





"They were seen as unable to use social networks or computers and only waiting to die.





"As the country got wealthier, life expectancy extended to 87 for women and 84 for men… Therefore, you have this whole phenomenon of a senior renaissance, a “grey-renaissance.”





But despite the popularity of senior, social media influencers, fame is still a fickle beast.



15 minutes of (Insta) fame

In South Korea, everyone knows Haldambi – an ageing performer, famous for his loud suits, thinning comb over, and daggy dance moves. Haldambi became a household name in 2019, thanks to a televised, singing competition.





“In the audience, many people would think: “How can he sing and dance like that at 80?” People were crying, laughing, shouting saying to me, “You are incredible!” From that day, I had the chance to give smiles to people all across Korea.”





Haldambi’s cover of a K-Pop hit was viewed more than three million times. Going viral led to sponsorships, product endorsements and paid appearances that he thought would finance his retirement.



80-year-old Haldambi sings his viral hit. “My phone didn't stop ringing. And for a whole year, I was really busy, shooting two to three ads a day. I think I did most of the TV channels in Korea!”





But as the market flooded with other older influencers competing for attention, audiences soon clicked on the next viral sensation, leaving Haldambi’s star to fade. He now lives in a tiny, basement apartment in one of Seoul’s poorest neighbourhoods.





The only job he can find is as a greeter at a local toy store.





“It helps me much more to come work here, rather than sitting at home alone,” he says.





“I am not that healthy because I am 80...All I do is say: “Welcome, bye bye!” As seniors we are perceived as useless and employers don’t want to hire us.”





Now, Haldambi must make do with his pension of less than $500 a month. He is cautionary proof that while older influencers are hot right now, going viral doesn’t necessarily lead to security in old age.



