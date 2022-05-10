Inside Russia: the pro-Putin town sending its sons to fight in Ukraine

Watch Putin's Child Soldiers, 9.30pm tonight on SBS or stream via

The small village of Selenduma, more than 5,000 km from Moscow, is nestled near the Mongolian border.

Despite its isolation, support for President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine is strong here. Recent footage from the region has shown streets lined with processions of people waving Russian flags and cars arranged in the Russian war symbol of ‘Z’.

With a population of only 2,500, opportunities and jobs are hard to come by and for those wanting to leave Selenduma, a contract with the military is seen as a ticket out of poverty.

It is estimated that at least 23 residents of the village are fighting in Ukraine.

Svetlana Tsydypova is a local school teacher and has taught many students who have since found themselves on the frontline. She also has a son fighting in Ukraine.

“We have a museum of war glory, it has been functioning since 1984,” she says.

“Modern events are about international warriors.”

She motions towards galleries of photographs and war memorabilia that line the walls.

“These are the guys who participated in the Afghan war. These are the guys who went through the Chechen war. And recently we added another stand. It refers to recent events.”

A photograph of Andrey Dandarov, a 19-year-old who was born in the town, now hangs in this newest exhibition.

He recently died in Ukraine. Svetlana was his home room teacher.

“He had completely different interests, his interests were more in the humanities,” she says.

“I didn’t expect him to cast his lot with the military.

“If they don’t graduate from college they’re drafted to the army. So, he ended up in the army and apparently signed the contract.”

Draped in a Russian flag, Andrey’s casket was given a procession with an orchestra and fireworks when it arrived home in Selenduma.

A friend of Andrey’s, Nadezhda, said seeing his body was a reminder of the risks her own son faces on the frontline.

“I haven’t seen such a dignified solemn funeral,” she says.

“Many remember him as a good, kind person.

“The fact that such young guys die is painfully sad.”

Despite these realities of war, the town has held multiple events to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including a children’s football tournament and a motor race.

“All these events [are] to support our guys in the special operation in Ukraine… these flash mobs, sports events, motor race, humanitarian parcels,” Svetlana says.

“This is a huge plus for the guys because they’re looking forward to it.

“I [say] this based on my son, on his words – this really inspires him.”

Russian nationalism

Victory Day is celebrated in Russia on May 9 every year.

It is on this day the country commemorates the former Soviet Union’s defeat of the Nazi Germany in World War II.

This year, Mr Putin addressed a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square. He praised soldiers fighting in Ukraine while reinforcing his narrative of de-Nazification and that Russia was threatened by the West and NATO expansion.

"You are fighting for the motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of the Second World War," he said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Mr Putin’s remarks in a video message, stating he would not allow Russia to justify its invasion of Ukraine by comparing it to its victory against the Nazis in 1945.

"Today we celebrate Victory Day over Nazism,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“We are proud of our ancestors who together with other nations in the anti-Hitler coalition defeated Nazism. And we will not allow anyone to annex this victory.

"We will not allow it to be appropriated."

Anti-war sentiment in Russia

Not all Russians support the invasion of Ukraine, which Mr Putin has called a “special military operation.”

Leonid is a university student and activist in Russia.

“This war can only bring further poverty upon us, and further repressions,” he says.

Mr Putin’s rhetoric of patriotism and military aggression has been used to engage the Russian youth and is seen as a way to secure his legacy.

This was can only bring further poverty upon us, and further repressions. Leonid

Schools and universities can be used for military recruitment, with more than one million children belonging to the Youth Army, a state supported cadet program run in schools.

Mass conscription is used to replenish troops on the frontline.

Each year about 260,000 men aged between 18 and 27 are conscripted for 12 months. Many will then sign full-time contracts to join the army.

“Today’s education doesn’t aim to give some new knowledge, to teach some new skills, but to implant this clumsy lie from the ruling regime, the ruling elite of this regime,” Leonid says.

Leonid says that fighting for the rights of students has seen him expelled and facing disciplinary action.

However, if he can’t remain enrolled in university, he could find himself on the frontline. All men aged between 18 to 27 must complete military service in Russia. As a student at university Leonid is currently exempt.

But it is rumoured that Mr Putin is considering mass conscript to replenish troop numbers.

“We will fight hard against mass conscription,” Leonid says.

“In reality, mass conscription, forced army service, is a huge problem - I will do all I can to become useful here rather than going to the frontline.

“

My generation was born under Putin, but I definitely don’t want to die under him.”