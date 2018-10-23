New Zealand

Mentoring New Zealand's troubled teens through the military

Deprived of male role models, New Zealand’s Māori boys are in danger of slipping through the cracks. Can the Defence Force help turn their lives around?

If you need immediate assistance or support contact:

Lifeline   13 11 14 

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 .



Published 23 October 2018 at 4:36pm
By SBS Dateline
Source: SBS News
Tags
New ZealandMental HealthPacific