Dateline is an Australian award-winning international documentary series. Each week Dateline scours the globe to bring you special characters and a world of daring stories.Have a story or comment? Contact Dateline
Children preparing for a life in the Russian army, rebranding Amsterdam’s red light district, tackling an aging population in China: Dateline invites you to walk in the shoes of others and takes you inside the most fascinating stories from across the globe.
Zakirul makes clothes for a major Aus retailer. So why is his business in crisis?
More than a year after the pandemic hit, Bangladesh’s garment sector, which accounts for 80 per cent of the country’s exports, is dealing with the catastrophic fallout of cancellations and delays by overseas retailers.