Dateline is an Australian award-winning international documentary series. Each week Dateline scours the globe to bring you special characters and a world of daring stories.

Dateline Series

12 seasons available

TV Show - News and Current AffairsCCHD

Children preparing for a life in the Russian army, rebranding Amsterdam’s red light district, tackling an aging population in China: Dateline invites you to walk in the shoes of others and takes you inside the most fascinating stories from across the globe.
Winter Olympic translation technology also used to track China ethnic minorities

The nonviolent Indigenous movement in Pakistan facing renewed threats from the Taliban

Asia

Bravery and strength: How Sarah escaped torture to build a life in Australia

Immigration

The sperm donor who's fathered more than 100 kids

'Like a horror movie': Tigrayan Australians speak out

Immigration

Could a hotline help reduce the rate of child sexual offences?

Windows of change: Big shift for Amsterdam’s red-light district

From the Sydney suburbs to interviewing the Taliban: The rise of Yalda Hakim

Why Iceland is still the best place to be a woman

Zakirul makes clothes for a major Aus retailer. So why is his business in crisis?

More than a year after the pandemic hit, Bangladesh’s garment sector, which accounts for 80 per cent of the country’s exports, is dealing with the catastrophic fallout of cancellations and delays by overseas retailers.

California’s bushfires rival Australia’s. They’re turning to Indigenous knowledge, too

Inside one of America's biggest homeless shelters as it braces for the coronavirus

COVID-19

How coronavirus mask mandates are dividing America's school system

COVID-19

Meet the Taiwanese who are standing up to China

Their husbands died climbing Everest. But these widows still conquered the mountain

From peace prizes to ‘defending genocide’: Who is Aung San Suu Kyi?

China's Lgbt+ Families

America's Super Sperm Donor

Scottish Independence: Union in Trouble

Dateline is an award-winning international current affairs series that invites all Australians to explore our diverse world through dynamic and daring stories.

About Dateline