About Dateline

Dateline is an award-winning international current affairs series that invites all Australians to explore our diverse world through dynamic and daring stories.





Advertisement

We take a deeper look at the big international headlines, and tackle unreported issues with humanity and authenticity.



Every week we transport you to a different corner of the globe and invite you to walk in the shoes of others, meet inspiring people and look at issues from a different perspective.



Watch every Tuesday at 9.30pm on SBS and on SBS On Demand.