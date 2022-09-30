Watch
A school in Adelaide is taking steps to save Uyghur language and culture
Published 24 January 2022, 5:48 am
Xinjiang province, in northwest China, is the ancestral home of the Uyghur people, but a recent report by the outgoing United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights found the Chinese Communist Party had committed "serious human rights violations" against Uyghurs in the region, adding that the actions may constitute crimes against humanity. The Muslim minority says Beijing is trying to eradicate their culture, but in the Adelaide suburb of Gilles Plains, a language school is taking steps to ensure that doesn’t happen.
