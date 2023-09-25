Colombian authorities crack down on child sex trafficking

Published 25 September 2023, 12:00 am

Cartagena is one of Colombia’s top tourist destinations. But many foreigners don’t come for its tropical beaches or history, they come for sex. With the thriving sex tourism industry, children from poor areas become easy targets for traffickers. Dateline joins police raids on brothels, hears from survivors and meets the accused now behind bars. Watch the documentary 'Sex Tourism: Predators in Paradise' on SBS On Demand.