Inside a North Korean school in Japan

Published 21 August 2023, 5:00 am

Dateline meets a community of Koreans in Japan who feel a close bond with one of the world’s most repressive states, North Korea. They run a network of schools that are now under pressure as funding from North Korea is decreasing. And the Japanese government has excluded Korean schools from a subsidy scheme until they follow a Japanese curriculum. Watch ‘Inside Little North Korea’ on SBS On Demand.