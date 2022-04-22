Italy's One Euro Homes

Discover your world of SBS
Login or create an account today.
Stream free online, anytime
Follow SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.
More from SBS:
Get in Touch:
Help Centre
About SBS
SBS Newsletters
Follow us:
Just In
Top Stories
Australia
World
Election 2022
COVID-19
Politics
Immigration
Indigenous
Environment
Life
You can buy a house in Italy for less than the price of a cup of coffee. But what’s the catch? Join Dateline correspondent Evan Willams on a one euro property tour to find out.
Deadly blast hits Shi'ite mosque in northern Afghanistan
Mariupol mayor says lives of city's trapped residents are in Putin's hands
French Muslim community face difficult choice in Macron-Le Pen runoff
'Every child is a blessing': Scott Morrison apologises for disability remarks
Solomon Islands opposition politician says China deal is 'going to cause tensions for sure'
Arizona residents races to save horses from unpredictable wildfire
Ukrainian commander in Mariupol appeals for help
Solomon Islands PM announces the signing of Chinese Defence Deal
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile
Scott Morrison cops backlash for 'blessed' comment