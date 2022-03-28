Sarah's Story: Escaping Sierra Leone

Discover your world of SBS
Login or create an account today.
Stream free online, anytime
Follow SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.
More from SBS:
Get in Touch:
Help Centre
About SBS
SBS Newsletters
Follow us:
Will Smith apologises to Academy for Chris Rock slap
Royals support any decision on Bahamas' future 'with pride and respect'
High school sweethearts find happily ever after
Ignoring rocket attacks, hundreds attend military funerals in Lviv
Josh Frydenberg promises a budget for all Australians
Fans flood pitch as Lance 'Buddy' Franklin kicks 1,000 AFL goal
Vladimir Putin defends JK Rowling in 'cancel culture' comment
Scott Morrison commits support for endometriosis management plan
Scott Morrison emotional during genetic testing announcement
Ukrainian kids using art to process trauma