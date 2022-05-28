"Because I looked like the enemy"

Chin Quan Road, a 300-metre stretch of asphalt dividing Darwin’s lush inner-north is a permanent fixture to the grit shown by generations of Chin Quans. It was named after Phillip’s grandparents who opened a piggery, market garden and mango plantation in the 1920s. The area would soon see war as close as Phillip has – during the Bombing of Darwin some two decades later.

“My father and his four brothers stayed behind to help with the military evacuations and defend the harbour, and they stayed there during the entire bombing raids of the Japanese,” Phillip said.

Re-establishing themselves in St Kilda, Melbourne the family opened one of Chinatown’s first commercial kitchens – the Weng Sheng – operating until the mid-1960s.

In a tri-generational household, Phillip was the youngest of six kids.

“Growing up in Australia, I'd always had a degree of racial taunting in school.”

“I wanted to defend myself, I was sick of getting punched around the school yard or having my older sisters following me around defending me," Phillip told Insight.

Phillip dove into the centring world of Gōjū-ryū Karate – a traditional Japanese karate with controlled breathing at its core.

“I turned up and started training in footy shorts and a T-shirt, in two years I was the assistant instructor.”

In a twist of fate, his first mentors, Sal Ebanez and Tino Ceberano, were Vietnam Era military men themselves.

The pair wrote to Phillip while he was deployed, encouraging him not to waste his life when he returned, but to recommence training at the dojo immediately.