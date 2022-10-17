Watch
Aboriginality claim rejected by some
Published 17 October 2022, 12:00 am
University of Melbourne Professor, Bruce Pascoe, the award-winning author of Dark Emu, told Insight special host Karla Grant that he has witnessed the First Nations community change dramatically since he began identifying as a Yuin, Bunurong and Tasmanian man decades ago. Hear from a range of First Nations voices on ‘Indigenous Identity’ a special Insight program in collaboration with NITV on SBS On Demand.
