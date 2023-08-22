Boomer Bruce struggled to buy his first home at 25. He reckons his daughter has it easier

Retired teacher Bruce Jackson bought his first home in Albury in 1984 for $60,000. It was a tough time for the then 25-year-old, who faced interest rates and unemployment that were a lot higher than they are today. He struggled to pay bills on time, sometimes even borrowing money from other people to cover expenses. In some ways, he believes first homebuyers these days have it easier.