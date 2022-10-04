Watch
Cancer hijacked my relationship
Published 3 October 2022, 12:00 am
Ben and Sana had just started dating when Ben was diagnosed with cancer. Sana said it was difficult to navigate their new relationship because cancer overshadowed every decision and conversation they had. She said there was pressure not to fight and more serious conversations about their future came up earlier than expected. Ben said he told his partner that she could leave the relationship because he didn't want her to feel pressured to stay and deal with his prognosis. The couple stayed together and Ben outlived his prognosis. Insight asks cancer survivors what it's like to outlive their prognosis. Watch Tuesday, 4 October from 8:30 pm on SBS on Demand.
