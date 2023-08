Dan lives with a rare and aggressive brain cancer. Facing death makes him feel 'calm'

Published 4 July 2023, 1:00 am

Dan lives with a rare and aggressive brain cancer with little hope of treatment stopping his condition. Facing death gives him a “sense of calm”, but his wife Laury is unable to accept that he’s dying. Watch Insight's episode on Living Longer, and how to live both longer and better, on SBS On Demand.