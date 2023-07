Gina only seeks advice when she's out of her depth

Published 27 June 2023, 1:00 am

Gina says she's "a bit allergic" to advice, especially when it's unsolicited. But when she feels out of her depth, she'll ask for it - like when she discovered in the same week that she had breast cancer and was pregnant, and was told to abort her child. Watch Advice - on whether you should take it or leave it - on SBS On Demand.