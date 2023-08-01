I fell in love with an older, more senior colleague. There were some 'awkward conversations'

Published 1 August 2023, 1:00 am

Kasey was a junior NSWRL referee when she met Gav, a more senior NRL referee who was also much older than her. They hid their relationship for months, worried that people would perceive it as Kasey using Gav's seniority to boost her career. Kasey says there were definitely some "awkward conversations" with colleagues. Work is still one of the most common ways we meet our partners. On Insight, we explore romantic relationships in a variety of workplaces and ask: How much say should employers have over our love lives? Watch Love at Work on SBS On Demand.