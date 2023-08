Terri is 95 and in pain but she kayaks every week, rain or shine

Published 4 July 2023, 1:00 am

Terri says she hasn’t really used medication and isn’t focused on living long but she wants to live well. At 95 it hurts her to walk but she still kayaks every week. Watch Insight's episode on Living Longer, and how to live both longer and better, on SBS On Demand.