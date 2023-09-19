It's 'weird' to be tied to generations of childhood memories

Published 19 September 2023, 10:00 am

Playschool's Benita was one of Australia's most recognised faces, she talks about what it was like being tied to so many of our childhood memories and how it impacted her life. She says when she was first recognised by a fan she was shy and said it wasn't her, but her twin sister. After some time Benita got used to the idea that she was going to be a part of Australian childhood memories forever. Watch Insight's episode Turning Back Time, exploring nostalgia and what dwelling on the past can mean for the present, on SBS On Demand.