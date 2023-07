Juliet's dad was jailed over a protest then she lost her partner during another

Published 20 June 2023, 1:00 am

Juliet has grown up among protests. Her dad spent six months in jail over a Vietnam protest and she lost her partner during a Greenpeace protest. To cope with her loss, she has thrown herself into social justice and environmental causes. Watch Protests - why people do it and what difference it makes - on SBS On Demand.