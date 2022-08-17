Watch
My time in Afghanistan
Published 8 August 2022, 11:00 am
David was deployed to Afghanistan and developed PTSD. He said the West abandoned a country it tried to fix, but didn’t. David said that because of this, he doesn’t feel like his efforts were worth it but also says intervention was not a complete loss. David told Insight, Australia needs to embrace those left behind and those who now call Australia home. David shared his story on the Insight episode, ‘Afghanistan’ which speaks to those forced to flee Afghanistan, and those left behind. Watch Afghanistan Tuesday, August 16 from 8.30pm on SBS On Demand.
