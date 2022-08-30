Watch
Raising a gender-neutral child
Published 8 August 2022, 11:00 am
Sommer and Steph decided not to find out the gender of their child and raise Juniper in a gender-neutral way. They quickly discovered that this was impossible as people constantly asked to know the sex of their child. Now, the couple are raising Junpier using a gender-responsive parenting style. Insight speaks to people who don’t conform to traditional ideas about gender and explores why that makes some people confused and uncomfortable. Watch ‘The Gender Binary’ Tuesday, August 30 from 8:30pm on SBS or SBS On Demand.
