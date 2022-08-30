Watch
The freedom that Grace feels being non-binary
Published 29 August 2022, 11:00 am
Grace uses he/they pronuns and identifies as non-binary. They said that they stopped expressing their identity for a few years because they felt it caused negative reactions. Grace now feels like they can be more open about their identity and enjoys the freedom of being non-binary. Insight speaks to people who don’t conform to traditional ideas about gender and explores why that makes some people confused and uncomfortable. Watch ‘The Gender Binary’ Tuesday, August 30 from 8:30pm on SBS or SBS On Demand.
Share
Advertisement