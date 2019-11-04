'Offensive' Hong Kong protest cake disqualified from UK competition

An international cake decorating competition has disqualified an entry which featured a number of figures from the Hong Kong protest movement.

The cake, which was made by a baker reportedly linked to the Hong Kong brunch restaurant 3rd Space, was adorned with yellow umbrellas, a Guy Fawkes mask and a proud protester standing tall over the treat.

In a post on Instagram, the cafe confirmed the cake had been cast out of the competition - accusing the event's organisers of hypocrisy in the process.

😡#HongKongProtests themed cake design entry at .@thecakeshows competition got disqualified after pro-CCP attendees complained to organizers that entry contains political contents



Organizer says the entry is “offensive” and that they are an “inclusive platform”#HongKong pic.twitter.com/18jAqmGsOx — #HKResist Fight for Hong Kong (@Fight4HongKong) November 3, 2019

Cake International took to Facebook to confirm it had received "complaints" about the nature of the sweet dish, conceding some people had even threatened to damage the entry.

However the event, which organisers describe as "the worlds biggest cake decorating and sugarcraft event bringing together the latest trends and supplies," is certainly far from immune to other forms of political commentary.

PA Wire

A unique creation depicting US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is among the more colourful items already on display at the event in Birmingham.

The not-so-sweet cake furore comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions in Hong Kong where violent clashes continue between pro-democracy campaigners and police.

READ MORE Chinese state media outlet decries 'barbaric' attack on its Hong Kong office

More than 200 people were arrested over the weeekend after activists set fire to metro stations and vandalised buildings, including an office of China's official news agency Xinhua.