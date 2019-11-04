Europe

'Offensive' Hong Kong protest cake disqualified from UK competition

The pro-democracy cake was marked 'not to schedule' after being pulled from the international cake event. Source: Twitter/Fight4HongKong

The edible work was struck out on the basis that "the message behind" it had been seen as "offensive and led to complaints."

By Adam Marsters

An international cake decorating competition has disqualified an entry which featured a number of figures from the Hong Kong protest movement.

The cake, which was made by a baker reportedly linked to the Hong Kong brunch restaurant 3rd Space, was adorned with yellow umbrellas, a Guy Fawkes mask and a proud protester standing tall over the treat.

In a post on Instagram, the cafe confirmed the cake had been cast out of the competition - accusing the event's organisers of hypocrisy in the process.

Cake International took to Facebook to confirm it had received "complaints" about the nature of the sweet dish, conceding some people had even threatened to damage the entry.

However the event, which organisers describe as "the worlds biggest cake decorating and sugarcraft event bringing together the latest trends and supplies," is certainly far from immune to other forms of political commentary.

A cake depicting US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un on display during Cake International 2019.
A cake depicting US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un on display during Cake International 2019.
PA Wire

A unique creation depicting US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is among the more colourful items already on display at the event in Birmingham.

The not-so-sweet cake furore comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions in Hong Kong where violent clashes continue between pro-democracy campaigners and police.

A security guard helps sweep up shattered glass inside China's Xinhua News Agency after it was damaged by protesters in the latest wave of Hong Kong protests.

Chinese state media outlet decries 'barbaric' attack on its Hong Kong office

More than 200 people were arrested over the weeekend after activists set fire to metro stations and vandalised buildings, including an office of China's official news agency Xinhua.

