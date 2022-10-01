1 in 6 Australians affected by elder abuse: report

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen 1 in 6 Australians affected by elder abuse: reportPlay01:02SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (961.13KB)Published 1 October 2022 at 5:18pmSource: SBS News .Published 1 October 2022 at 5:18pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesScamwatch tells phone customers to be on alertUkraine's ambassador hopes to expand coalition against RussiaHazara community grieves after deadly Kabul blastExperts warn the scrapping of mandatory isolation will strain hospitals