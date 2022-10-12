197,000 Robodebt investigations wiped

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen 197,000 Robodebt investigations wipedPlay01:01SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (951KB)Published 12 October 2022 at 12:30pmSource: SBS News .Published 12 October 2022 at 12:30pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMatildas down Denmark in second-half turnaroundLebanon and Israel strike historic gas dealClass action underway over Ruby Princess affairDozens missing after deadly Venezuelan landslide