2022 UK's hottest year ever: report

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The Met Office weather agency says the UK had its hottest year on record in 2022, exceeding 10 degrees Celsius for the first time. (Getty) Source: Moment RF / Peter Zelei Images/Getty Images
Published 8 January 2023 at 9:00am
By SBS News, APTN
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Britain had its warmest year on record in 2022. Official figures reveal the latest evidence that climate change is transforming Europe's weather.
Published 8 January 2023 at 9:00am
By SBS News, APTN
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Share