2022 UK's hottest year ever: report

Heatwave in the UK

The Met Office weather agency says the UK had its hottest year on record in 2022, exceeding 10 degrees Celsius for the first time. (Getty) Source: Moment RF / Peter Zelei Images/Getty Images

Published 8 January 2023 at 9:00am
By SBS News, APTN
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

Britain had its warmest year on record in 2022. Official figures reveal the latest evidence that climate change is transforming Europe's weather.

