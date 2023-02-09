A busy day in Canberra - and Liberal MP Alan Tudge is stepping down

ALAN TUDGE RESIGNS

Alan Tudge shakes hands with Peter Dutton after resigning Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Chinese-linked surveillance cameras found in Australian government buildings removed due to security concerns. The prime minister rules out taxpayer funding of 'Yes' and 'No' campaigns for the Voice to Parliament referendum. New national housing legislation, an inquiry into childcare, and a Liberal M-P quitting federal parliament.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Syrian refugee Patil Hagob is in regular contact with people in the disaster zone (SBS).jpg

Sydney man dies in Turkish disaster zone

Production of two kilograms of rattan or a tiny patch of leather produce the same amount of CO2

Could your new sofa help stop climate change?

Black Sabbath guitarist Tommy Iommi performing in 1982

Ballet gets heavy with Black Sabbath

Rescue teams at work in the rubble in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey (AAP)

The keys to survival: silence and hope