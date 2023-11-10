A fond farewell for AFL icon Ron Barassi

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



Tributes have been offered at the MCG, where Ron Barassi so often played and coached the game that he dedicated his life to.





In a career spanning from 1953 to 1995, Barassi played 254 games, kicked 330 goals, and coached over 500 games.





Former Melbourne captain Garry Lyon says Ron Barassi was one of the game's great teachers.





"To talk to ... He may just be the greatest competitor to have ever played the game."





Barassi played and coached in 10 premierships for Melbourne, Carlton and North Melbourne.





It's a record that has never been matched.





Barassi's connection to the sport ran in his blood.





His father, Ron Barassi Senior, was a VFL premiership winner before his early death, as retired Lieutenant General Rick Burr explains.





"His father was tragically killed at Tobruk in World War Two. Ron was five years. It shaped him, his character and his beliefs."





Melbourne Football Club President, Kate Roffey, says Barassi went on to follow in his father's footsteps.





"That day in 1953 when Ron became a D, started the most extraordinary football career ever. Number 31, just like his dad. "





Ron Barassi was the first player inaugurated into the Australian Football Hall of Fame as a ‘Legend’.





AFL CEO Andrew Dillon reflected on how Ron Barassi advocated for decades to expand what had been the Victorian league, nationally.





"Ron Barassi had a vision of what our game could be... a national league. The best from every part of Australia in the one competition. In the 50s and 60s it was impossible to think that such a thing could happen."





He was also an early supporter of women's football.





A bronze statue of the AFL champion sits outside the MCG on the "parade of champions".





But his son, Ron Barassi the third, has also remembered the man for his impact off the field.





"To many people dad was a legend and a hero but to our tribe, dad was...dad. Right to the very end, Dad was cheeky, loved a laugh and had a magnificent sense of humour. "





Ron Barassi was an active member of Legacy, supporting Australian veterans and their families.





He marked his 70th birthday by hiking the infamous Kokoda track in Papua New Guinea.





Barassi was a torch-bearer at the Sydney 2000 Olympics and carried the Queen’s Baton at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.





In 2009 he was named Victorian of the Year.





And in 2012, he was recognised for his bravery, for coming to the aid of a woman who was being attacked.





AFL media personality and commentator, Eddie McGuire, describes his humility.





“It was Ron Barassi who was the only one who didn't realise how big Ron Barassi was. He was charisma personified... under the famous moustache."





Ronald Dale Barassi died of complications on September 16, following a fall.





He was 87 years old.





Before his death, the man who left a lasting mark on one of Australia's favourite games, shared how he wanted to be remembered.



