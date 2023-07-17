A moment and monument of mourning

An event honouring sojourners who migrated from southeast China to Australia in the mid-1800s has been held in a rural Queensland town. For the first time since 2019, dozens of people attended the memorial service in the rural town of St George, 500 kilometres west of Brisbane. Nearly 200 years ago, hundreds of Chinese villagers arrived in the rural town as indentured labourers. They never made it home

