A new High Court ruling could see hundreds of visa decisions in Australia revisited

ANNIKA SMETHURST HIGH COURT

View of the High Court of Australia in Canberra, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Legal academics say a High Court ruling on the use of the Immigration Minister's power to intervene in visa cases has the potential to reopen hundreds of similar visa cases in Australia. Migration agents and refugee advocates have welcomed the ruling, saying it invites a further look at how the immigration system is working.

