A new virus challenge for health professionals and hope for new treatments as 2022 draws to a close
This year has seen progress made in the fight against Alzheimer's disease Source: Getty / TEK IMAGE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images/Science Photo Libra
Published 27 December 2022 at 9:00am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Fears caused by COVID-19 were deepened by another infection earlier this year, monkeypox, now renamed by the World Health Organization as mpox or MPX, spread through more than 80 countries around the world. But 2022 has seen some good news too; clinical trials have identified the first drug researchers say could be effective in tackling Alzheimer's disease.
